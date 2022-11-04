Every year, HomeCare & Hospice Foundation offers a personalized ornament as a way to remember loved ones.
This year’s ornament is a beautifully designed pewter-finish village scene, which can be engraved with a loved one’s name and a short message. The ornament is available for $20 with engraving and can be displayed at the Tree of Life Ceremony of one’s choice, picked up at one of the HomeCare & Hospice offices or shipped to your home for an extra $5 per ornament.
“We understand the holidays can be a difficult time for families who may have lost a loved one so we always want to make sure we can come together and remember and honor them,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO of HomeCare & Hospice. “It’s a great way to connect with those in our service areas to let them know we are here for them.”
To ensure availability for the Tree of Life ceremonies, order forms must be postmarked and online orders must be completed by Nov. 26. Mail all order forms to the Olean HomeCare & Hospice office at 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Contact HomeCare & Hospice at (716) 372-2106 with any questions.
Ceremonies will be held in the following area communities:
• Batavia: Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m. at HomeCare & Hospice, 29 Liberty St., Suite 6.
• Olean: Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. at Total Senior Care, 519 N. Union St.
• Arcade: Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m. at Arcade Fire Hall, 145 North St.
• Virtual Ceremony: Dec. 16, 10 a.m. via HomeCare & Hospice Facebook Live.