2022 Tree of Life ornaments are available

Every year, HomeCare & Hospice Foundation offers a personalized ornament as a way to remember loved ones.

This year’s ornament is a beautifully designed pewter-finish village scene, which can be engraved with a loved one’s name and a short message. The ornament is available for $20 with engraving and can be displayed at the Tree of Life Ceremony of one’s choice, picked up at one of the HomeCare & Hospice offices or shipped to your home for an extra $5 per ornament.

 

