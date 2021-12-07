Woodland in the City and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have created the 15th edition of the Woodland in the City Squirrel Calendar for 2022. The calendar features local families who turned in photos with their relatives appearing with the squirrels throughout Olean.
Once again, this edition includes information on all the squirrels in town. It also showcases National Squirrel Day, National Squirrel Awareness Month and many “nuts” days — peanut, almond, etc.
A map showing the locations of all the squirrels is included. The calendar, sold at the GOACC office, sells for $10 with limited copies (100) available.
In other squirrel news, GOACC has many squirrel items/memorabilia for sale. The Chamber has Peace, Love and Squirrel tees, plush squirrels, a squirrel ornament, Woodland squirrel bookmarks and the third printed edition of “Woodland in the City Squirrel Guide Book.” Item prices range from $1 to $15. Most of the items, including the squirrel calendar, can also be purchased online at shop.oleanny.com.
The Chamber holiday hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday until Dec. 23. For more information on the squirrel retail items, stop in the GOACC at 301 N. Union St. or call (716) 372-4433.
GOV. KATHY HOCHUL said Monday that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff today from sunrise to sunset in observation of the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
“Eight decades ago, 2,400 service members and civilians lost their lives at Pearl Harbor in an attack that would leave its mark on our history forever,” the governor said. “The Greatest Generation bravely answered the call to defend our democracy during World War II, and now we are being called upon to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, let’s honor the sacrifices our parents and grandparents made to keep our country safe, and do our part to stop the spread of this deadly virus: Get vaccinated, get a booster, and wear a mask. We can do it.”