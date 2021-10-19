Christopher Napoleon and the Mahar Family Businesses received the highest recognition bestowed by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce in the COVID-19 year of 2020.
Napoleon, who started Napolean Engineering in his garage, was the recipient of the L.O.U.I.E. Award and Tom and Jim Mahar Jr. of the Mahar Family Businesses were the recipients of the Enterprising Business Award.
The L.O.U.I.E. — the Love of Olean, United in Enterprise — Award is given to an individual who symbolizes the enterprising spirit for the greater Olean community, qualities which were embodied in the life of Louis Marra. The Enterprising Business Award is presented to a business or a non-profit organization, which exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area in manners of administration/operation, customer service, or display of inventory.
Important awards for important members of the Great Olean community, but because of COVID-19 the awards were not publicly celebrated in 2020 at a Chamber annual dinner.
“The annual dinner committee planned to host the dinner in 2020, but with the many restrictions and the additional costs (two locations with connections via video), it was decided to go this route with small separate receptions for both recipients,” says Meme Krahe Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO.
Vicki Blessing, 2021 GOACC board president and past president Mari Howard, added, “These awards are the highest given from the Chamber, and to have our recipients not be recognized in front of their peers, the Chamber community, was not right. Our decision is to not honor new ones for the 2021 season, but to recognize and spotlight Chris and the Mahars’ enterprising spirit this year.”
In addition, Eric M. Garvin, a vice president of Community Bank who passed away Aug. 1 of cancer, will be posthumously honored with the with the Chamber’s Presidential Award. In September he was honored with the Chamber’s Volunteer of the Year Award.
The Chamber’s 115th Annual Dinner is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Good Times Events Center, with the informal reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:15 p.m.
Event tickets are $50, patron tickets $60 with a corporate table of eight at $500. For more information on the dinner or to purchase tickets, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433.