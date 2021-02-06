When Elaine Lampe saw the photo in Thursday’s edition of the Times Herald of workers at Dresser-Clark celebrating V-J Day on Aug. 14, 1945, she did a double-take.
One of the men looked a lot like her father-in-law. She looked at some family pictures and, yes, she’s certain it was him.
Her husband’s father, the late Dean Lampe Sr., worked for Dresser-Clark when Dean Jr. was born in Olean in 1945. Dean Sr., who is the man in the middle front with his left arm raised high, apparently was in quality control — Elaine recalled hearing that he inspected machines manufactured at the plant before they were sent out to customers.
“I have pictures of when my husband’s mother and father were young,” Elaine says. “I looked at the pictures and, yep, it was him.”
Unfortunately, Elaine says, Dean Sr. died when her husband was about 10 years old. Dean Jr. grew up to work many years for, it so happens, the Olean Times Herald — delivering papers as a teenager and then working for the circulation department. In all, he worked 33 years for the Times Herald, retiring in 1992.
“He would have worked forever,” Elaine says, laughing a little. “I had to make him retire.”
Dean Jr. passed away in 2008; Elaine still lives in the Homer Street house she shared with Dean for 42 years.
Meanwhile, we also received an email Thursday:
“Hello, my name is Gina Watson. Just in case there are people sending in names of the picture of the guys at Dresser in 1945 — the one in the top right corner is my Grandpa, Lennis Zink.”
“Thanks for publishing it. It warmed my heart when I needed it.”
Gina explains that a close family member works at what is now Siemens Energy and will be losing his job there.
Our thoughts go out to so many folks who find themselves in the same situation — as Olean contemplates losing much of what has been such an important part of the city’s rich history.