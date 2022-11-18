Tracy Bush, of the Olean High School Class of 1985 and Legacy Financial Associates, and John J. Irving, of the OHS Class of 1976 and Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services, have committed to matching the OHS communities’ gifts to the Olean Schools Foundation up to $4,000 during Cattaraugus Gives this year.
“Their generosity and enthusiasm prior to Cattaraugus Gives builds the momentum we need to win the prize for most donors during Cattaraugus Gives again,” says Melissa DeRose, Olean Schools Foundation board member. “It is not the amount we raise, but the number of donors we encourage to support us.
“We have been winning prize dollars for our number of donors by engaging students, faculty, staff, families and alumni,” DeRose continued. “Every gift matters regardless of its size; cumulatively, this has led to around $30,000 total for the last few years.”
Our goal is $10k this year. With the help of two generous alumni and their matching gift commitments, we should get there.”
Consistently, the Olean Schools Foundation Board has used Cattaraugus Gives to incentivize participation and create awareness for the grants they award.
“We have fun while raising money. When donors know their participation will be doubled, they’re even more excited to participate,” said Irving.
Bush and Irving are challenging a wide net of potential supporters to participate during the 24-hour on-line campaign. Regardless of gift size, they have committed to doubling the amount.
“Hopefully, faculty and staff will feel especially great donating to Olean Schools knowing their gift will have twice the impact,” said Bush. “Returning to the area and supporting the Foundation has been incredibly fulfilling. The Foundation is a dedicated board that has accomplished a lot working alongside the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation during Cattaraugus Gives. John and I are proud to sponsor the lead gifts and hope the community sees the importance of supporting our schools at any level.”
The spirit of giving is felt throughout the school day during Cattaraugus Gives. All day long, students can contribute a few dollars while knowing they are giving back to the place they learn and experience opportunities.
Both Bush and Irving are Olean Schools Foundation Board members and embody what it means to give back to the place they were educated. Their support helps enrich student experiences and assists Olean Schools faculty in doing so.
In addition to leading via their gifts, Irving chairs A Night at The Races in the Spring and Bush sits on both the Olean Alumni Golf Tournament and Foundation Fundraising Committees. Their input has helped build sustainability for the Olean Schools Foundation. Since Bush joined, he has taken the lead working with CRCF to establish a direct path for donors to give or choose to leave Olean Schools Foundation in their will.