Tracy Bush, of the Olean High School Class of 1985 and Legacy Financial Associates, and John J. Irving, of the OHS Class of 1976 and Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services, have committed to matching the OHS communities’ gifts to the Olean Schools Foundation up to $4,000 during Cattaraugus Gives this year.

“Their generosity and enthusiasm prior to Cattaraugus Gives builds the momentum we need to win the prize for most donors during Cattaraugus Gives again,” says Melissa DeRose, Olean Schools Foundation board member. “It is not the amount we raise, but the number of donors we encourage to support us.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social