Today is the first day of September and Labor Day is this coming weekend. Add to that some timely cool weather and it’s tempting to say that fall is here.
p.m.Not quite. We’re still more than three weeks away from the actual end of summer as the autumnal equinox — the official start of fall — arrives at 3:20 Wednesday, Sept. 22. That’s the astronomical start of fall here in the Northern Hemisphere, the Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us.
Since the summer solstice in June, the nights have been getting gradually longer and the days shorter, a natural process that will continue through the equinox and until the winter solstice — which arrives at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
But we can enjoy the nice late-summer and, soon enough, fall weather for a while before we have to be concerned about winter. The high today was expected to be only in the mid-60s and while there was a chance of rain in today’s forecast, the path of Tropical Depression Ida, which was expected to bring heavy rains to southwestern and central Pennsylvania to our south, will miss us.
Lows will drop into the low 50s and even the upper 40s in the next couple nights, with highs in the lower 70s into the weekend.
So it does feel a little like fall in coming on.
Meanwhile, on this first day of the month, we note that September comes from the Latin word septem, meaning “seven,” because it was the seventh month of the early Roman calendar.
The Almanac notes that September, in Old England, was called Haervest-monath (Harvest Month) — the time to gather up the rest of the harvest and prepare for the winter months.
And speaking of the harvest, we truly are in the heart of farmers market and roadside produce stand season. It never hurts to stop and buy some ripe corn, red tomatoes or any number of other produce from local farmers.
Canticle Farm in Allegany, which has had a very limited (yet exceptional) crew this year, says that it is seriously in need of volunteers to help with all aspects at the farm. If during the next 11 weeks you can volunteer a half or whole day, or even a couple hours, they need you.
All abilities are welcome — call (716) 373-0200 ext. 3358 and leave a message as to date and time range of your availability.