The Olean City School District Foundation recently received a $10,000 donation from one of its original founders, Dave Carucci.
The donation was made to honor the memory of Carucci’s father, Joe Carucci, who passed away May 6.
Joe’s involvement with Olean youth centered around his long and active role as a sports official. In addition, “Grandpa Joe” volunteered to read to the students of Washington West.
He graduated from Olean High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-57. Joe was remembered as a legendary meatcutter; he started his career at A&P and 44 years and four months later retired from Quality Markets.
He umpired and refereed myriad athletic events in the area at both the high school and rec league levels. Outside of high school sports, for 30 years or so, he officiated summer basketball, volleyball, tavern league softball and church league softball.
He worked the Gus Macker Basketball Tournaments in Warren, Pa., along with Olean and Jamestown for 20 years. In addition, he umpired countless softball tournaments over that same period. He was also the co-founder of the St. Mary’s of the Angels Spring Festival.
At the high school level, Joe served as an official for the local IAABO Basketball Officials’ Tournament from 1986-2018. He had been a member of the Cattaraugus County Board of Basketball Officials from 1987-2019. He has also officiated softball and volleyball as a member of the Cattaraugus County Board of Officials for those two sports.
To continue his legacy, The Joe Carucci Special Projects Fund has been established through the Olean Schools Foundation account. Donations may be sent to: Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, The Joe Carucci Special Projects Fund, 301 N. Union St., Olean, N.Y., 14760.