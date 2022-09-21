August unemployment map
Courtesy NYS Department of Labor

Local unemployment rates were steady or rose slightly in August, the state Department of Labor reported Tuesday.

Cattaraugus County saw an unemployment rate of 4.4% in August, up from 4.2% in July. The rate in August 2021 was 5.1%, the rate in August 2020 was 7.7%, and the rate in August 2019 was 4.7%.

