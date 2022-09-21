Local unemployment rates were steady or rose slightly in August, the state Department of Labor reported Tuesday.
Cattaraugus County saw an unemployment rate of 4.4% in August, up from 4.2% in July. The rate in August 2021 was 5.1%, the rate in August 2020 was 7.7%, and the rate in August 2019 was 4.7%.
All rates, according to the DOL, are not adjusted for seasonal changes.
The change in rate appeared to be driven by people leaving the labor force. In August, the labor force included 32,400, down from 32,600 in July. There were 32,300 reported in August 2021, 32,800 in August 2020, and 33,900 in August 2019.
The county’s employed labor force fell by 200 in August to 31,000 — the lowest number reported since November. The number of employed workers was 30,600 in August 2021, 30,300 in August 2020, and 32,300 in August 2019.
The number of unemployed workers was 1,400 in August, flat from July. The number of unemployed workers in August 2021 was 1,600, 2,500 in August 2020, and 1,600 in August 2019.
In August, the unemployment rate in Allegany County was 4.2%, roughly the same as in July. The rate in August 2021 was 5%, a 6.8% rate was reported in August 2020, and a 5.2% rate was reported in August 2019 — the last August before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s labor force was 18,300 in August, the same as in July. The labor force was 18,000 in August 2021, 18,500 in August 2020, and 18,900 in August 2019.
The county’s employed labor force was 17,600 in August, up about 100 from July. The employed labor force was 17,100 in August 2021, 17,200 in August 2020, and 17,900 in August 2019.
The county’s unemployed numbered 800 in August, roughly the same as in July. The number of unemployed workers was 900 in August 2021, 1,300 in August 2020, and 1,000 in August 2019.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 4.9%, down 1.8 points from August 2021. The number of employed workers in the state totalled 9.1 million, up around 231,000 from the year before. The number of unemployed dropped 163,000 between August 2021 to August 2022, with 473,500 out of work.
The county with the lowest rate was Hamilton County, at 2.6%, followed by Saratoga and Yates counties at 2.8%. A total of 39 counties saw unemployment rates between 3% and 3.9%.
The highest unemployment rate was reported in Bronx County, at 9.5%. Outside of New York City, the highest rate was 4.6%, reported in Montgomery and St. Lawrence counties. Fifteen counties saw rates between 4% and 4.9%.
In Western New York, Cattaraugus County saw the highest unemployment rate in August. Erie County saw a 4.1% unemployment rate, Chautauqua County saw a 4.2% rate, and Niagara County saw a rate of 4.2%.