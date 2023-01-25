Unemployment rates 12/2022
Courtesy NYS Department of Labor

Local unemployment rates rose in December, but Cattaraugus County saw more people in the labor market than in November, state officials reported.

The state Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County was 3.8%, up from 3.5% in November. The rate in December 2021 was 3.3%, while the rate in December 2020 was 5.9% and 5.7% in December 2019.

