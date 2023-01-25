Local unemployment rates rose in December, but Cattaraugus County saw more people in the labor market than in November, state officials reported.
The state Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County was 3.8%, up from 3.5% in November. The rate in December 2021 was 3.3%, while the rate in December 2020 was 5.9% and 5.7% in December 2019.
The labor force rose by about 500 people to 32,700 in December. The labor force included 32,700 people in December 2021, compared to 33,100 in December 2020 and 35,200 in December 2019. The number of employed workers rose about 400 people in December to 31,500. There were 31,500 employed workers in December 2021, 31,000 in December 2020, and 33,300 in December 2019.
The number of unemployed rose about 100 in December to 1,200. By comparison, there were 1,200 in December 2021, 2,100 in December 2020, and 2,000 in December 2019.
In Allegany County, an unemployment rate of 3.7% was reported in December, up about half a point from November. By comparison, the rate was 3.3% in December 2021, 5.9% in December 2020, and 5.7% in December 2019.
The labor force grew by about 100 people toi 19,500 in December. By comparison, there were 19,200 in December 2021, 19,200 in December 2020, and 20,100 in December 2019.
The number of employed workers was steady at 18,800 in December. By comparison, there were 18,600 in December 2021, 18,100 in December 2020, and 18,900 in December 2019.
The number of unemployed persons was 700, up about 600 from November. By comparison, there were 900 in December 2021, 1,100 in December 2020, and 1,100 in December 2019.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was steady at 4.3% in December.
The lowest unemployment rate in the state was 2.3% in Columbia, Nassau, Rockland and Saratoga counties. Across the state, 25 counties saw unemployment rates below 3%. The highest unemployment rate was 7.5% in Bronx County. The highest outside of New York City was 5.3% in Hamilton County.
Nationwide, total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 223,000 in December as the national unemployment declined to 3.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
However, the number of people participating in the labor force still lags behind the figures reported before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of the reason for decline is in the number of seniors leaving the labor market — as of December, 38.6% of those age 55 and over were participating in the labor force. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the rate was consistently above 40%. By comparison, labor force participation by those of all ages was at around 62%, down about a point from before the pandemic.