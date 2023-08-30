Local hospital COVID-19 rates are remaining relatively low as state officials urge protection efforts against a new variant.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York increased as the summer progressed — the last time hospitalizations were at the same level statewide was in March, according to the state Department of Health. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday new steps the state is taking to protect individuals from COVID-19 following reports of a new variant, BA.2.86.
“While New Yorkers might want to be done with COVID-19, COVID-19 isn’t done with us,” Hochul said. “With the increase in hospitalizations and reported cases this summer, I strongly urge everyone to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their communities. To keep New Yorkers safe, my administration will continue to monitor this situation, share information on the new boosters as soon as it’s available, and continue to make N-95 masks available statewide.”
At Olean General Hospital, four positive patients were reported, with one admitted for COVID-19-related reasons and three admitted for other reasons; and two positive cases were discharged. To date, the facility has seen 1,535 COVID-related discharges. The last COVID-related death at the facility was Aug. 2, bringing the total to 244 since the pandemic began. The last death before that point was reported in May.
At Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, no patients were hospitalized as of Friday due to COVID-19. The last patient was discharged Aug. 18. To date, the hospital has seen 570 discharges and 42 deaths. The last death was in September 2022. The facility has 28 staffed acute care beds and six ICU beds.
The last time there were as many hospitalizations statewide for COVID-19 statewide was March 22. Hospitalizations peaked in Western New York on Jan. 18, 2022, with 701 hospitalizations and 101 patients in intensive care.
Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration advised vaccine manufacturers to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine to target Omicron variants, and the three major COVID-19 vaccine producers are expected to launch new boosters in the next month.
“The Department of Health remains vigilant for changes to the virus that could further threaten our public health,” state Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “We continue to monitor as new strains have emerged, with a particular focus on BA.2.86, the most genetically different strain we have seen since the original Omicron variant. These significant changes are important to note as mutations may allow the virus to evade prior immunity. Remember, COVID is now a treatable disease and tests are both easy and highly accurate. Antivirals such as Paxlovid are most effective when started within five days of the onset of symptoms.”
As students begin to return to school for the next academic year, Hochul and DOH recommend that schools review current CDC school guidance for COVID-19 prevention and work with their local health department to implement effective and feasible public health measures. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends schools:
- Promote vaccination and testing;
- Encourage students, teachers, and faculty to stay home if they are sick and exhibiting symptoms;
- Optimize ventilation and maintain improvements to indoor air quality to reduce the risk of germs and contaminants spreading through the air; and
- Teach and reinforce proper handwashing and hygiene practices.
- Schools that experience outbreaks should work with their local health department for timely outbreak response support.
All individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately get tested. If a test is positive, consult a health care provider about treatment, as it’s important to begin treatment soon after the onset of symptoms to ensure the utmost effectiveness.
Individuals who do not have a regular health care provider can find locations for treatment here. Those with COVID-19 should follow CDC guidance to avoid transmitting it to others, including isolating for 5 days after the onset of symptoms, as well as masking and avoiding contact with those who may be at higher risk of negative outcomes.
At-home tests are available at many local pharmacies statewide, and New York continues to make high-quality N-95 masks and test kits available to state and county officials by request. New Yorkers should contact their respective county health department or local emergency management office for more information.
The state Department of Health recently contacted nursing home providers statewide to alert them of the increase in COVID-19 infections reported over the past several weeks, Hochul said, and to remind facilities of measures that can be taken to help reduce transmission among vulnerable populations.