Local government sales tax collections in New York state totaled $5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023 (April-June), an increase of 3%, or nearly $167 million, compared to the same period last year, according to a report released Wednesday by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
Collections were more robust in the first quarter of 2023, growing 7.1%.
“Growth in local sales tax collections slowed in the second quarter, returning closer to pre-pandemic trends, after significant volatility during the pandemic period,” DiNapoli said.
DiNapoli’s office reported 21% lower gas prices in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, resulted in sales tax collections on motor fuels decreasing by about 19% year over year. These collections account for 5% of county sales tax collections, on average. Gasoline prices have since risen, with prices in Olean hovering around $3.99 a gallon on Wednesday, depending on the station.
Cattaraugus County receipts in June totaled $6.53 million, up 31.3% from June 2022. Second quarter receipts totaled $12.78 million, up 4.6% from the same period of 2022.
The county operates on a calendar year for its budget. To date, receipts total $25.28 million, up 3% from the first half of 2022.
The city of Olean saw sales tax receipts in June of $539,912, up 45.1% from June 2022.
Sales tax receipts are based on estimates, the OSC reports, and are balanced at the end of each quarter with higher or lower receipts reported in the last month of each quarter as necessary. Second quarter receipts for the city totaled $1.32 million, up 4.8% from the same period of 2022. To date in 2023, receipts are roughly flat from the first six months of 2022.
The city operates on a fiscal year start date of June 1. The 2023-24 city budget estimates $5.7 million in sales tax receipts — a $600,000 increase over the 2022-23 budget.
The city of Salamanca reported $79,591 in receipts in June, up 33.2% from June 2022. Second quarter receipts were around $217,500, up 2.1% from the same period of 2022. So far in 2023, receipts total around $437,000, up 3.9% from the first six months of 2022.
Allegany County receipts in June totaled $2.98 million, up 22.1%.
Second quarter receipts totaled $7.6 million, up 4.7% from the same period of 2022.
The county operates on a calendar year for its budget. To date, receipts total $14.79 million, up 3% from the first half of 2022.
Statewide, receipts were driven by growth across the majority of areas.
New York City’s collections moderated in the second quarter, up about 3.7% compared to the first quarter growth of 11.3%. In April-June, city collections totaled nearly $2.5 billion. The increase was the first quarterly increase in over two years which did not reach double-digit figures. While the city’s restaurants are seeing activity above pre-pandemic levels, other parts of the economy have yet to fully recover, DiNapoli noted.
The majority of counties — 49 of the 57 which collect sales taxes — saw year-over-year increases during the second quarter. However, some of the larger counties in the state saw lower growth, or even up to a 6.1% decline in the case of Albany County.