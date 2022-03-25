More jobs were created in the region in February, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.
In February 2022, the statewide seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 5.3% to 4.9% In New York City, unemployment dropped from 7.6% to 7%. Outside of the city, unemployment dropped from 3.6% to 3.4% — the lowest since 1976, when current records began.
The number of unemployed New Yorkers decreased over the month by 36,500 to 462,200 in February.
County-level data is expected on Tuesday from the DOL. Results for January were delayed until March, while February results are about two weeks later than normal. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its state employment and unemployment data for February on Friday morning — almost a month later than typically reported.
Statewide, non-farm jobs increased by 0.3% in February, compared to 0.5% nationwide. Total private jobs grew by 0.5% for both the state and nationwide. However, the total number of jobs statewide remains almost 1 million lower than at the peak just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Over the past year, total nonfarm job growth in areas outside the state’s 15 metro areas — such counties including Cattaraugus and Allegany — rose by around 11,300, or 2.4%. Total private sector jobs rose by 10,300, or 3%.
Allegany County saw nonfarm jobs rise by about 900, or 6.3% in that time period — the most of any county outside a metro area — while Cattaraugus County saw nonfarm jobs increase by 800 jobs, or 2.8%.
The Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area saw a net increase of about 17,500 jobs between February 2021 and 2022, or a 3.5% increase. The rate put the metro area roughly in the middle of the 15 metro regions, from a 0.7% decrease in Ithaca to a 7.1% increase in New York City.
Leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 34.4% from February 2021 to February 2022, the highest increase of any sector. Natural resources and mining rose by 11.1%, information jobs by 10.1%, and professional and business services by 6%.