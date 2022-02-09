Another Allegany County resident has died of COVID-19-related causes, state health authorities announced, bringing the total to date to 146.
State health officials, who track deaths at state-licensed facilities like hospitals in nursing homes, reported one death on Tuesday. To date, 146 county residents have died in licensed facilities across the state, while 88 have died in facilities in the county. County officials, tracking deaths in the country’s borders, report 92 fatalities.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 57 new cases on Wednesday To date, county officials have reported 9,987 cases, including reported at-home and lab-based tests. State officials report 8,545 cases, with 28 on Wednesday. In the past seven days, an average of 10.5% of laboratory tests were positive.
State officials reported 49.4% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose — the lowest rate in the state for almost a year. Of adults, 56.7% have received at least one dose. Among all residents, 45.8% have received a full vaccine series.
By comparison, 80.5% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 91.2% of all adults. The fully vaccinated include 72.4% of all New Yorkers, including 82.4% of adults.
COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS reported that they will be distributing COVID-19
Antigen Home Test Kits to help detect the disease. Some masks and hand sanitizer will also be
available on a first come, first serve basis. Each kit contains two antigen home tests, and one kit will be distributed per person, per car with a maximum of two kits per car.
Three clinics will be held Saturday, including:
- 9-10 a.m., Wellsville Fire Hall, 40 S. Main St.
- 11 a.m.-noon, Alfred Fire Hall, 4 S. Main St.
- 2-3 p.m., Houghton Fire Hall, 9750 Route 19.
Call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 for more information.