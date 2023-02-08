BATAVIA — New York State Police are warning a new strand of heroin may have led to a spike in opioid overdoses and deaths in Western New York.
In the 12 days between Jan. 27 and Tuesday, troopers reported 94 overdoses have been identified, leading to six deaths. Of those, 20 overdoses and three deaths occurred in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Troopers also reported that the anti-opioid drug naloxone has been administered 57 times across the region in those 12 days.
“The rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdose being fatal,” a state police press release from WNY's Troop A stated. “Be aware that a more lethal strand of heroin is being distributed in WNY that may cause death.”
State data on opioid overdoses, released on a quarterly basis, lags real time by about six months, but it indicates the number of overdoses in the region continues to be above the state average.
The most recent report, issued in January, states that four total opioid overdose deaths were reported in Cattaraugus County during a period between April, May and June. The rate of overdoses per 100,000 residents is 5.1, just above the five reported statewide outside of New York City.
All of the deaths involved opioid pain relievers such as fentanyl.
In the same time period, 11 outpatient emergency department visits for opioid overdoses were reported, including six heroin overdoses and five for overdoses excluding heroin.
In the second quarter of 2022, 132 people were admitted for opioid abuse to OASAS-certified treatment programs.
In the same report, more recent data was available on the administration of naloxone. In the third quarter, EMS crews in Cattaraugus County administered 28 times, law enforcement administered it once and registered Community Opioid Overdose Prevention programs administered it five times.
In Allegany County, there were three opioid overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2022, a rate of 6.4 per 100,000 people. All of the overdoses were linked to opioid pain relievers such as fentanyl.
There were seven outpatient emergency department visits for the quarter, but due to the number of visits data was not released on whether heroin or pain relievers were involved in the visits. Fewer than five hospitalizations were reported, all involving pain relievers.
The second quarter also saw 52 admissions to OASAS-certified treatment programs, 26 of which were for heroin.
The third quarter of 2022 saw six naloxone administrations by medical first responders, while none were reported by law enforcement or COOP programs.
