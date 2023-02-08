Synthetic opioid fentanyl

BATAVIA — New York State Police are warning a new strand of heroin may have led to a spike in opioid overdoses and deaths in Western New York.

In the 12 days between Jan. 27 and Tuesday, troopers reported 94 overdoses have been identified, leading to six deaths. Of those, 20 overdoses and three deaths occurred in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Troopers also reported that the anti-opioid drug naloxone has been administered 57 times across the region in those 12 days.

