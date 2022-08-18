Allegany State Park will celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. It is the 17th year the state park has participated.

National Public Lands Day is designed to give people a chance to give back to the public lands they love by volunteering for a few hours on a variety of service projects.

