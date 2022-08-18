Allegany State Park will celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. It is the 17th year the state park has participated.
National Public Lands Day is designed to give people a chance to give back to the public lands they love by volunteering for a few hours on a variety of service projects.
This year, volunteers will work on several projects in the Quaker Area of the 65,000-acre state park.
Check-in/registration will be from 9-9:30 a.m. at the Quaker Museum. Service Projects will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a picnic dinner at the Quaker Picnic Area.
Participants should come dressed for the weather and expect to get dirty. This event will be held rain or shine. Volunteers are asked to pre-register by Sept. 19 by contacting the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232. Walk-in volunteers will also be accepted the day of the event.
