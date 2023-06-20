OLEAN — The Olean City School District’s nine general fund reserves totaling $10.9 million include about $8 million that district officials did not demonstrate was reasonable or needed.
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said an audit for the Olean school district showed the district did not adopt a comprehensive written reserve fund policy or transparently fund reserves nor take appropriate action to address overfunded reserves.
The audit, which covered July 1, 2018, through Sept. 2, 2022, sought to determine whether the school district effectively managed the fund balance and reserve funds.
In a previous audit released in 2016, it was reported the district had eight general fund reserves totaling about $5.4 million, and state officials recommended the district adopt a comprehensive reserve policy and address overfunded reserves.
The audit recommends the Board of Education and district officials develop and adopt a comprehensive written reserve fund policy, transparently fund reserves by including anticipated funding in the annual budget, review necessity or reasons for all reserve balances and use the debt reserve to pay debt instead of levying taxes.
It was also recommended district officials transfer funds in the tax certiorari reserve to the general fund as unrestricted balance and transfer unexpended bond proceeds that were improperly restricted in the general fund to a debt reserve to pay related debt principal and interest payments.
According to the report, the board has not updated its written reserve fund policy that it adopted in 2011. The audit says the policy is inadequate because it does not address the rationale for establishing each reserve, specific objectives for the reserves, funding methods, optimal funding levels or conditions under which the reserves would be used or replenished.
Based on a review of eligible liabilities and historical cost comparison, the roughly $8 million not demonstrated to be reasonable or necessary were held in funds for retirement contribution, insurance, employee benefit accrued liability, tax certiorari, unemployment insurance, teachers’ retirement contribution and workers’ compensation.
While the reserves were properly established, the audit reported that they were generally not used even though the district appropriated $1 million in reserves during the audit period. The capital reserve, which had a $2.9 million voter-approved balance as of June 30, 2022, was deemed reasonable or necessary.
From July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2022, the reserves increased by more than $3.3 million because of unbudgeted transfers at fiscal year-end, the audit showed. Additionally, the district improperly restricted nearly $58,000 of unexpended bond proceeds in a debt reserve in the general fund instead of in the debt service fund and was not using the funds to pay related debt service payments as required.
In a response included in the report, Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, said the board and district administrators plan to develop a comprehensive plan and understand the importance of transparency with the reserves funds but cited the difficulty districts face with an unpredictable future with education funding.
“There is no definite Foundation Aid formula or understanding of whether or not the Foundation Aid will be fully funded for districts to base our future revenues,” she said. “This forces districts to budget conservatively and maintain reserve funds that can be used for specific purposes if our revenues fall short due to unknown future funding from the state.”
Morris also said the district regularly reports the balances and funding activity in its reserves throughout the year, noting the summary available on the district website and regular reporting at the board’s Audit & Finance Subcommittee meetings.
Additionally, Morris said the district disagrees with the audit’s claim that the board has not taken an active role in managing and overseeing reserve fund activity.
“The board was involved with the decision-making process to fund these reserves and withdraw funds from any reserves,” she said.
Morris explained the district’s process for how the board is involved in funding decisions and formally acts on the recommendations related to reserves. Concerning the various retirement, employee benefit and insurance funds, she said the board has to plan for these more than one year out from the current budget year to be fiscally responsible and prepared.
“In general, our reserves have assisted us in not increasing taxes over the past decade within the Olean City School District,” she added.
The Olean school district has a student enrollment of about 1,900 and serves all or portions of the city of Olean and the towns of Allegany, Olean and Portville.