ALBANY — Seniors across the state are being asked to help the state learn how to better serve them.

The New York State Office for the Aging urges all individuals 60+ to answer a newly launched statewide Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults. The state is conducting the survey in partnership with the Association on Aging in New York and the research firm Polco. It is the first survey of its kind to be conducted statewide in New York, and is part of a four-year plan by the state.

Trending Food Videos

 

Tags

Local & Social