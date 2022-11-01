Poster: Keep Andy-Biotic Strong… don’t use antibiotics wrong!
Courtesy NYS Department of Health

ALBANY – The New York State Department of Health is reminding New Yorkers that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics are key factors leading to antibiotic resistance.

The department is observing U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week, Nov. 18-24, with a poster informing New Yorkers on the importance of antibiotics and avoiding resistance.

 

