ALBANY – The New York State Department of Health is reminding New Yorkers that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics are key factors leading to antibiotic resistance.
The department is observing U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week, Nov. 18-24, with a poster informing New Yorkers on the importance of antibiotics and avoiding resistance.
“Antibiotic misuse and overuse pose a serious threat to the health of patients in New York, the United States, and globally,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “In their struggle to survive, bacteria are always changing and can evolve to develop resistance to antibiotics. That could have a devastating effect on patients, now and in the future.”
A highlight of the observance is the release of a poster designed from a children's art contest in 2019 highlighting the dangers. The artwork submitted by then-5th grade artist Elina, from Gasport, is now being featured in an awareness campaign that underscores how important it is for all of us to use antibiotics correctly. As the slogan says, “Keep Andy-Biotic Strong…don’t use antibiotics wrong!” Posters replicating this artwork are being offered at no cost to schools, pediatricians, primary care providers, urgent care and dental clinics and other health care settings, for display during the annual observance of U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week and to spread awareness about wise use of antibiotics.