Unemployment map 11/2022
Courtesy NYS Department of Labor

State officials reported Tuesday that November saw a smaller labor force and more people unemployed than the month before.

In figures released by the state Department of Labor, Cattaraugus County saw the unemployment rate rise almost three-quarters of a point from October to 3.5%. The unemployment rate in November 2021 was 3.6%, 5.5% in November 2020, and 4.7% in November 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

