State officials reported Tuesday that November saw a smaller labor force and more people unemployed than the month before.
In figures released by the state Department of Labor, Cattaraugus County saw the unemployment rate rise almost three-quarters of a point from October to 3.5%. The unemployment rate in November 2021 was 3.6%, 5.5% in November 2020, and 4.7% in November 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The labor force in November was 32,300, down 500 from last month.The labor force in November 2021 was 32,200, 33,000 in November 2020, and 34,600 in November 2019. The employed labor force in November was 31,200, down 600 from last month.The employed labor force in November 2021 was 31,000, 31,200 in November 2020, and 32,900 in November 2019. The unemployed labor force in November was 1,100, up 200 from last month. The unemployed labor force in November 2021 was 1,200, 1,800 in November 2020, and 1,600 in November 2019.
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate was 2.7%, up half a point from October. The unemployment rate in November 2021 was 3.6%, 4.9% in November 2020, and 5.1% in November 2019.
The labor force in November was 19,500, down 200 from last month. The labor force in November 2021 was 19,200, 19,500 in November 2020, and 20,100 in November 2019. The employed labor force in November was 18,900, down 300 from last month. The employed labor force in November 2021 was 18,500, 18,500 in November 2020, and 19,100 in November 2019. The unemployed labor force in November was 600, up 100 from last month. The unemployed labor force in November 2021 was 700, 1,000 in November 2020, and 1,000 in November 2019.
Statewide, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8% in November. The state saw declines between October and November in the size of the labor force and those employed, while seeing the number of unemployed rise slightly.
Compared to November 2021, the state saw a net increase in employed workers of over 205,000 people, while unemployment dropped by over 99,000 people.
The county with the lowest unemployment rate was Saratoga County at 2.1%, followed by Columbia County at 2.2% and Nassau County at 2.3%. The county with the highest unemployment rate was Bronx County at 7.4%. The highest outside of New York City was Hamilton County at 4.8%; followed by Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Montgomery, and St. Lawrence counties at 3.5%. A total of 35 of the state’s 62 counties saw rates under 3%.
Nationwide, unemployment was flat at 3.7% in November, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate has remained between 3.5-3.7% since March. There were around 6 million unemployed Americans, about the same as October. Unemployment was higher in November in 12 states, lower in three and steady in 35 states.
Utah saw the lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%, followed by Minnesota and North Dakota at 2.3% each. Nevada, at 4.9%, saw the highest, followed by Illinois at 4.7%.
None of the figures are adjusted for seasonal changes in workforce fluctuations.