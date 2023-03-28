Local unemployment numbers dropped in February, while state-level figures remained roughly flat from January
According to data from the state Department of Labor released Tuesday, the unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County was 4.8% in February, down from 5.2% in January. The rate in February 2022 was 5%, while the rate in February 2020 -- before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the region -- was 6.2%.
The labor force was 33,500 in February, up from 33,200 in January. The workforce size was 33,600 in February 2022, and 35,400 in February 2020,
The employed workforce numbered 31,900 in February, up from 31,500 in January. The employed workforce was 31,900 in February 2022, and 33,200 in February 2020.
The number of unemployed persons was 1,600 in February, down from 1,700 in January. The unemployed numbered 1,700 in February 2022, and 2,200 in February 2020.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in February from 5.7% in January. The rate in February 2022 was 5.1%, while the rate in February 2020 was 6.4%.
The workforce was 19,700 in February, up from 19,000 in January. The workforce size was 19,800 in February 2022, and 20,400 in February 2020,
The employed workforce numbered 18,700 in February, up from 18,500 in January. The employed workforce was 18,800 in February 2022, and 19,100 in February 2020.
The number of unemployed persons was 1,000 in February, down from 1,100 in January. The unemployed numbered 1,000 in February 2022, and 1,300 in February 2020.
STATEWIDE, the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.5% in February. By comparison, February 2022 saw a rate of 5.4%, while February 2020 saw a rate of 4.3%.
The county with the highest unemployment rate was Bronx County, at 7.5%, followed by Hamilton County at 6.8%. The lowest unemployment rate was 2.9% in Tompkins County, followed by Nassau and Rockland counties at 3%.
Ten counties saw unemployment rates between 5% and 6%, while 23 saw rates between 4% and 5%, and 24 counties saw rates between 3% and 4%.
NATIONWIDE, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the unemployment rate, at 3.6 percent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 5.9 million, rose slightly in February, but the measures have shown little net movement since early 2022.
Nevada saw the highest unemployment rate, at 5.5%, followed by Oregon and the District of Columbia at 4.7%. The states with the lowest rates were North Dakota and South Dakota, at 2.1%, followed by Nebraska at 2.3%.