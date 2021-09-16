Local sales tax collections beat state and regional averages for gains in August, the Office of the State Comptroller reported.
Statewide, local government sales tax collections were 15.5% higher than they were during the same period in 2020 — the fifth month in a row, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. Statewide, local collections totaled more than $1.5 billion, up nearly $204 million from August of last year.
DiNapoli noted that the COVID-19 pandemic drove down collections in 2020 — making average increases higher amid recovery — but the totals for most municipalities were higher than in 2019. August saw collections up statewide $93 million, or about 6.5%, from 2019.
He cautioned, however, the rising infection rates found in many communities.
“New York’s local governments continue to see much stronger collections in 2021 compared to last year when the pandemic kept people home,” DiNapoli said. “However, it remains uncertain how recent increases in statewide infection rates will impact the economy. Local governments must continue to monitor changing economic conditions and maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances.”
Allegany County sales tax receipts in August totalled $1.99 million, a 30.7% increase over August 2020 and a 27% increase over August 2019. Through August, local tax receipts tallied $17.5 million — a 26.5% increase over 2020 and 5.4% higher than in 2019.
Receipts in Cattaraugus County came to $3.66 million, a 33.5% increase over 2020 and a 15.74% increase over 2019. Through August, collections for the year have totalled $30,423,265.94, a 26.42% increase over 2020 and an 18.67% increase over 2019.
The city of Olean saw sales tax collections of $413,035.53, 54.6% increase from 2020 and 13.9% higher than in 2019. In the year to date, collections have totaled $3.31 million, a 26.4% increase from 2020 and 17.24% from the first eight months of 2019.
The city of Salamanca saw sales tax collections of around $61,000, a 36.5% increase over 2019 and 14.7% above 2019. In the first eight months of the year, collections have tallied $541,000, up 22.9% from 2020 and 23.4% from 2019.
New York City’s collections totaled almost $623 million, an increase of 7.9% or more than $45 million compared to August 2020 — far below the rest of the state in terms of percentage gains. Every county outside of New York City saw year-over-year collections for August grow by double digits, ranging from 12.6% in Herkimer County to 76.3% in Delaware County.