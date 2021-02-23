Local and state sales tax receipts were down again in January, according to the Office of the State Comptroller.
The decline statewide of 5.9%, said Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, was less than the 8.4% drop in December and the double-digit declines in the earlier months of the pandemic from April to June.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh heavily on New York’s local governments, even as vaccines are being distributed and infection rates are declining from all-time highs,” DiNapoli said. “Congress must pass a COVID relief bill that helps our local governments during this crisis. Majority Leader (Charles) Schumer and the entire New York congressional delegation know how much our local communities are suffering and are working diligently to get them aid.”
In Cattaraugus County, sales tax receipts in January were $3.14 million, a drop of 6.5% from January 2020.
The city of Olean saw the largest percentage decrease in the region, with a 14.1% lower collection. In January, the city collected $342,340, down from $398,559 in January 2020.
The city’s budget year runs from June to May. To date in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the city has collected $3.16 million in sales taxes, up 3.65% from the $3.05 million at this point in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The city of Salamanca also saw lower collections. The $55,212 collected in January was 5.1% lower than in January 2020.
Allegany County was the only area agency to report higher sales tax collections. The county collected $1.774 million, a 0.5% increase from January 2019.
Western New York saw tax collections slide 5.3% in January compared to the year before, declining from $92.3 million to $87.3 million. Of the counties in the region, Cattaraugus County saw the largest decrease, followed by a 5.6% drop in Erie County — almost $4 million lower than in January 2020 — Chautauqua County at 5% less, and Niagara County at 2.6% less.
Across the state, receipts declined by around $95 million, or 5.9%. New York City accounted for about $45 million of the reductions, with the city collecting 6% less than in January 2020.
Regionally, Central New York is the only area in the state that experienced growth in sales tax collections for January, at 1.7%. Declines in the remaining regions ranged from 2.8% in the Mohawk Valley to 8.1% on Long Island. New York City had a 6% decline, down $45 million compared to January 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread shutdowns in March, with sales taxes dropping double digits in virtually every municipality across the state compared to the same periods a year before. However, other months saw dramatic hikes in sales tax collections — enough for many municipalities in the region to come out ahead of 2019 despite the pandemic.
Through all of 2020, Cattaraugus County saw collections of $41 million, up about 2.1% from what was collected in 2019. The city of Olean saw a 1.6% increase year-over-year, while Salamanca also saw collections rise 9.5%. Allegany County saw the largest increase year-over-year of the five counties in Western New York — a 5.4% increase from 2020.