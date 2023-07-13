ALBANY — Local towns and counties will be looking at another 2% tax cap this fall in preparation for 2024.
“Allowable tax levy growth will be limited to 2% for a third consecutive year,” state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said, with his office noting the rate of inflation was 6.25% over the past 12 months — down from the 7.17% rate leading up to the 2023 budgets. “Although the rate of inflation has begun to decrease, it still poses a challenge for local governments and their budgets. As local governments spend down their one-time federal pandemic assistance, officials will need to carefully develop and balance their budgets for the coming year.”
Cattaraugus and Allegany counties operate on a calendar-based fiscal year, as do local towns. Villages, school districts and the area’s two cities operate on different fiscal year calendars. The OSC reports tax levy cap increases multiple times a year to inform local governments with non-calendar fiscal years of caps and inflation rates.
The cap went into effect in 2012, and generally limits tax levy increases to either 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. In addition to certain exceptions in spending against the cap, municipalities may override the tax cap by drafting a local law. Despite the chance of political repercussions for elected officials from voters, there are no financial penalties from the state for overriding the tax cap.
This marks the third straight year of a 2% cap for towns and counties, according to the OSC. The cap in 2021 was 1.56%, matching the rate of inflation at that time.
Since 2013, around 19.4% of budget reports submitted to the Office of the State Comptroller by the roughly 1,700 taxing bodies in the state — including counties, cities, towns, villages, schools and special districts — indicated a plan to override the tax cap.
Of the reports received for the fiscal year beginning in 2023 from 1,758 taxing bodies, 464 — 26.4% — indicated a plan to override the tax cap. This year, the city of Olean, the village of Franklinville and the town of Allegany authorized tax cap overrides.