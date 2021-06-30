State lawmakers tout state's new local road funding programs

SALAMANCA — With a newly-paved Broad Street as a backdrop on Tuesday, state lawmakers announced new infrastructure funding for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
In a press conference held at the entrance to Veterans Memorial Park in Salamanca, State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda credited town highway superintendents, and county and city public works officials for making the case for additional infrastructure funding.
Borrello said the 57th Senate District which includes the counties of Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and parts of Livingston, will see $17.2 million more in road funding this year — a 31% boost from 2020. Consolidate Highway Improvement Program funding rose by 23% and PAVE-NY, and the Extreme Winter Recovery Program will get a 50% boost over last year.
“One of the issues I’ve been most vocal about during my public service at both the county and state levels has been the critical need for more transportation funding for our region,” Borrello said. “Western New York’s infrastructure is not only aging, it is subject to some of the harshest weather conditions in the state.”
The bill which authorized the funding — part of a package to set the state’s budget which was passed in April by the Democratic-controlled Legislature — received a “nay” vote from Borrello. The senator voted against all 10 bills in the package.
“I voted against the budget because it was loaded with bad policy,” Borrello told the Times Herald when contacted following the press conference. “That doesn’t stop me from advocating for things I feel are good for the district.”
Giglio voted in favor of the bill, according to Assembly records.
A new source of funding approved by the Legislature earlier this year, the City Touring Routes program, will mean an extra $973,333 for the City of Olean, $331,134 for Salamanca and $40,137 for Gowanda.
“I understand the continuing infrastructure need in our region and have worked hard every year to secure adequate funding to meet our region’s needs,” said Giglio. “This year we were fortunate to see increased funding for CHIPS, Extreme Winter Recovery and PAVE-NY programs in the enacted state budget, as well as the addition of a new Touring Routes program to give an added boost to maintain and build infrastructure in this region and across the state.”
Giglio said, “A strong infrastructure is crucial to the safety of our citizens and visitors, and for the economic vitality of our region. Stronger financial support for the maintenance and improvement of our roads, bridges and culverts is welcome and necessary, and I am thrilled that communities in our region will see a direct benefit from this increased funding in the state budget.”
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer thanked the state lawmakers for pushing for the CHIPS and other infrastructure funding increases.
The improvements to the country’s infrastructure “is a benefit to all our communities,” he added.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said the city will benefit from having two routes through the heart of the city that will see increased funding from the new City Touring Routes program for Routes 417 and 16.
“The City of Olean is committed to urban development and downtown safety,” Aiello said. “The funding from New York State’s City Touring Roads will support the upcoming South Union Street Gateway Project and West State Street development.”
Aiello said, “In addition, the restored and increased CHIPS funding will enable the city to return to the schedule, established by the Department of Public Works, to improve and repair streets throughout Olean.
Salamanca Mayor Sandy Magiera said the added funding made a real difference in driving in the city, which was littered with potholes and crumbling roadways. The city has two roads eligible for City Touring Routes, Route 219 and Route 417.
“It’s like coming through a new city” because the newly blacktopped roads are so smooth to drive on,” Magiera said. “We have waited a long time, but we’re glad the new roads are almost complete.”
Counties and municipalities have fought for years for more funding for road maintenance and repair. What made this year different?
“Because of the people you see behind me,” said Giglio. “They showed up in Albany.” COVID rules kept them from lobbying inside the Capitol, but town highway superintendents and city and county Public Works officials showed up outside the Capitol with signs. They spoke to state lawmakers mostly by telephone and communicated via emails.
“Their voices were heard,” Giglio said. Basic infrastructure maintenance and repairs are needed “to get people safely from one point to another.”
Local highway officials “couldn’t push it (maintenance) back any further,” Giglio said. “Every day they wait costs them more money.”
Will the state maintain this level of spending in the 2022 state budget?
“Let’s hope this is a base and the state will expand upon it,” Borrello said. It got resolved because everyone worked together as a team, he added.