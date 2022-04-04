New York state budget extenders were passed by the Senate and Assembly on Monday as lawmakers went through a fourth day without an on-time budget.
The extenders were necessary in order for state employees to be paid this week, said Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda.
Multiple issues remain in stalled budget negotiations among Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic leaders in the Senate and Assembly, Giglio said.
The biggest stumbling block appears to be money, Giglio pointed out. The governor proposed a $216.3 billion budget, while Democratic legislators are eyeing spending another $6 billion or more.
Bail reform is another big issue, the Republican assemblyman said. The Democratic majority in both the Assembly and Senate show an unwillingness to reform the bail law, Giglio said. “It doesn’t appear we are getting anywhere.”
Hochul has offered several proposed changes to the 2-year-old bail reform law that include more bail-eligible crimes, but give judges discretion to require bail if they feel an individual represents a threat to public safety.
As a member of the minority party in the Assembly Giglio isn’t sure just what the budget bodes for Cattaraugus County projects. “Infrastructure money and economic development are the two things I’m really concerned about.”
There is also some downstate opposition to the $650 billion the governor has proposed to use toward a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. The governor is expected to prevail on the stadium, however.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said the bail reform issue and how much to spend stood between budget negotiators and a deal. “Bail reform has been an abject failure,” he said.
Supporters of the bail reform legislation say there are far fewer people who are re-arrested after being released without bail while awaiting a court appearance than opponents claim.
The budget extender was approved to keep the state payroll coming. State lawmakers don’t get paid until the budget is passed.
Borrello said Democrats are being “horribly irresponsible” for adding a lot of one-time revenue to the budget. “It’s the far-left radicals that control the changes,” he added.
Borrello said he wasn’t sure when the state legislature would vote on the budget. The governor may try to shorten the three-day timeline the budget bills would ordinarily need to sit before they can be voted on.
Borrello said he hasn’t seen much of the “transparency” Hochul promised on budget negotiations.
The Chautauqua County state senator said he’s not sure of how much money for projects in his district will be in the budget. “A lot of money is being thrown around, I’m sure some will land in our area.”