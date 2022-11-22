Thanksgiving dinner

Norman Rockwell’s 1943 work “Freedom From Want” depicts Thanksgiving dinner.

ALBANY — The New York State Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers of the importance of safe food preparation ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The Department encourages people to take proper food safety precautions to prevent foodborne illnesses.

“We want to ensure that New Yorkers avoid foodborne illness and stay healthy during the holiday season, as Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and friends,” State Commissioner of Health Dr. Mary Bassett said. “Practicing simple food preparation safety throughout the holidays is an easy way to prevent foodborne illnesses and help keep friends and family healthy.”

 

