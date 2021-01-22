ALFRED — A three-year project at Alfred University and the state College of Ceramics aims at tackling the problem of glass in landfills.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced a $1.7 million effort to support the College of Ceramics’ effort to improve glass recycling technology to make recycled glass more viable for manufacturing and increase yields of usable materials.
“The College of Ceramics at Alfred University is playing a critical role in enhancing recycling markets and the overall economic revival of the Southern Tier,” Cuomo said. “This first-ever Center for Glass Innovation builds on our efforts partnering the best academic institutions with industry experts to develop strategies to make New York a cleaner and greener state. The investment will also help to ensure our students have the education and skills they need for new opportunities and jobs in the green economy of the future.”
“The New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, as one of the premier glass research institutions in the world, is well positioned to support the growth of New York State’s glass industry though this project aimed at increasing the reuse of glass which otherwise would end up in a landfill,” said Alfred University President Mark Zupan. “This will also contribute significantly towards achieving Governor Cuomo’s vision of a carbon neutral economy. For over 120 years, the College of Ceramics has been a leader in glass research.
“Over the past 30 years, our Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology has been supporting the growth of the State’s technical ceramics and glass industry by providing access to Alfred’s unique technical infrastructure and knowledge base. CACT will be an important resource in engaging New York’s glass companies in this DEC-funded effort.”
As part of the initiative, the College of Ceramics will form the Center for Glass Innovation to assist as a research resource for glass producers. The Center will create space for basic and applied research, user facilities, and other equipment for applied, industrial-scale research. An emphasis will be placed on helping find higher value markets for recycled glass from consumers.
The center will allow glass manufacturers to test small batches of new glass compositions, officials said, allowing for issues in pilot production to be ironed out before scaling to industrial levels of production — the first such facility in the nation.
“We want to keep New York’s academic institutions ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends in recycling,” said state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Gov. Cuomo’s investment in this center is a sign of New York’s commitment to not only providing top notch educational opportunities to Alfred University students, but also helping to grow the highly skilled workforce that employers want and need in this competitive field.”
The state College of Ceramics, part of the SUNY system but in partnership with private Alfred University, was founded in 1900, with degree programs beginning in 1932.
Programs at the college are connected with the Inamori School of Engineering, one of two American institutions with bachelor’s programs in ceramic engineering and the only institution with undergraduate and graduate degrees in glass science; and the School of Art and Design, with undergraduate and graduate-level programs in artistic uses of ceramics. The college has 495 undergraduate students, according to SUNY’s website.