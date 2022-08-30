ALLEGANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the grand opening of the final three regions of the New York State Birding Trail, highlighting the state’s world-class and wide-ranging birding opportunities.
The Adirondacks-North Country, Catskills, and Southern Tier segments bring the total number of birding trail locations across the state to more than 300, providing a variety of quality birding experiences for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy.
“Across the state, the New York State Birding Trail showcases the state’s diverse variety of habitats and landscapes and the more than 450 species of birds found here,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “The completion of the trail map is just the beginning. We look forward to working with our many birding partners for years to come to help residents and visitors enjoy the unique and special opportunities for birding found only here in New York State.”
The Southern Tier segment includes 34 locations in Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga counties. Local sites include:
- Birch Run Ponds Fish and Wildlife Management Area
- Red House and Quaker areas of Allegany State Park
- Rock City and McCarthy Hill state forests
- The Pat McGee Trail from Salamanca to Cattaraugus
- Golden Hill State Forest
- Farmersville State Forest
- Conewango Swamp WMA
- Hanging Bog WMA
- Palmer’s Pond State Forest
- Keeney Swamp WMA
- Genesee Valley Greenway State Park from Hinsdale to Rochester
Birdwatching has become one of New York’s fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities. DEC manages the New York State Birding Trail in collaboration with partners that include the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. The statewide trail network includes promoted birding locations that can be accessed by car or public transportation, providing an inclusive experience for all visitors to enjoy birds amid beautiful natural settings with little or no cost or investment in equipment.
New segments of the Birding Trail were opened in a phased approach. DEC announced the New York City trail segment in October 2021, Greater Niagara in February, Long Island in March, Hudson Valley in April, and Central-Finger Lakes and the Capital Region in May. With 312 locations, the Statewide Birding Trail provides birding opportunities for everyone, regardless of age, ability, identity, or background, across New York State.
DEC continues to solicit input from a wide range of New Yorkers and organizations that represent Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities and is making trail information available in both English and Spanish. Bird walks will be held in collaboration with organizations working with BIPOC communities.
The New York State Birding Trail map is available at www.ibirdny.org and provides valuable information on each site such as location, available amenities, species likely to be seen, directions, and more. Digital information on the Birding Trail will be updated periodically, so budding outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to check back often.
In addition to State-owned and managed locations for the Birding Trail, publicly and privately managed sites can complete a simple self-nomination process to be considered for inclusion on the trail. Sites all meet criteria to help ensure a positive experience for visitors throughout the state. Additionally, each site will post signage noting it as an official location on the birding trail. For information on the nomination process, see www.ibirdny.org.