Birding Trail

The New York State Birding Trail — with sites shown in Western New York — highlights world-class birding opportunities across the state.

 Courtesy NYSDEC

ALLEGANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the grand opening of the final three regions of the New York State Birding Trail, highlighting the state’s world-class and wide-ranging birding opportunities.

The Adirondacks-North Country, Catskills, and Southern Tier segments bring the total number of birding trail locations across the state to more than 300, providing a variety of quality birding experiences for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy.

