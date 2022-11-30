NYS Department of Transportation

ALBANY — The state Department of Transportation is continuing its recruitment efforts to find snowplow drivers as winter approaches and hundreds of job vacancies remain statewide.

"The state Department of Transportation generally employs as many as 3,800 supervisors and operators and seeks to bolster its snow and ice forces every year, especially in the autumn months," said Glenn Blain, a department spokesman.

