ALBANY — The state Department of Transportation is continuing its recruitment efforts to find snowplow drivers as winter approaches and hundreds of job vacancies remain statewide.
"The state Department of Transportation generally employs as many as 3,800 supervisors and operators and seeks to bolster its snow and ice forces every year, especially in the autumn months," said Glenn Blain, a department spokesman.
The Department of Transportation has about 543 openings for permanent and seasonal workers across the state.
The department, "however, is fully prepared to handle any weather event and has adequate resources to deal with whatever challenges Mother Nature has in store," Blain added.
Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced last month the department was launching a hiring push in the Capital Region amid a competitive employment market for drivers, technicians and highway maintenance workers.
"Our DOT family of public servants is among the best trained at performing the essential services that make a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers," Dominguez said. "Our employees receive competitive pay and benefits, along with professional experiences that are only obtainable in public service."
At the time of her announcement on Oct. 12, the department had 617 positions available statewide.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical and drug test. Some positions require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license. The department also offers in-house commercial driver training and road tests to obtain the license.
Maintenance workers primarily assist in snow and ice removal, but also are expected to perform general highway and bridge repairs and maintenance, the department said.
More information is available on the department's website at ny.gov/dotjobs.
