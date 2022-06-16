Local sales tax revenues beat statewide averages in May, the Office of the State Comptroller reported, driven by inflation and rising gas prices.
In its monthly review of local sales tax collections in New York state, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported such taxes across the state rose by 16.7% in May compared to the same month in 2021.
“Sales tax collections for most local governments were quite strong in May, as consumers continued to face higher prices for goods and services in the state,” DiNapoli said. “My office is closely monitoring New York’s economy, including the impact of inflation on consumer behavior."
In Cattaraugus County, $4.02 million in sales taxes were collected, a 23% increase from May 2021. For the first five months of the year, sales tax collections came to $20.55 million, a 19.6% jump from the opening months of 2021.
The Consumer Price Index — a nationwide look at costs of products and services — showed an 8.6% increase between May 2021 and May 2022. The jump was the highest since December 1981.
The city of Olean ended its fiscal year with about 12% more in sales tax receipts than originally expected.
In the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended May 31, the OSC reported that the city collected just under $5.01 million in sales taxes. By comparison, the city receipts totalled about $4.68 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, a 7% increase.
In addition, the collections were significantly higher than originally budgeted. The 2021-22 city budget called for $4.45 million in sales tax revenue, while collections came in $558,000 higher, or 12.5% above projections.
The 2022-23 budget calls for $5.1 million in sales tax collections. Figures from June — the first month of the new budget — will be available in July.
The city of Salamanca reported around $70,000 in sales tax receipts, an 18.4% increase from May 2021. For the first five months of the year, receipts tallied $361,000, or a 13.4% increase — the lowest in the region, but still higher than the rate of inflation.
Allegany County sales tax receipts jumped 27.4% in May, with $2.41 million collected. Through May, $11.91 million was collected, a 20.9% increase from the first five months of 2021.
In Western New York, sales tax receipts rose 21.3% in May to $108.41 million. In the opening months of the year, receipts rose 18.4% to $537.87 million.
Across the state, Yates County saw the largest increase at 34.8% in May. Among cities that impose their own general sales tax, the City of Oneida came in at the highest at 30.9%. Every county also experienced double-digit growth in collections, at least partially due to recent high inflation, including soaring gas prices.
New York City’s collections totaled $720 million, an increase of 13.3% — or $84.6 million — when compared to May of 2021.