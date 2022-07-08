CATTARAUGUS — New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced Thursday an audit of the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District showed the school board and district officials did not properly manage millions of dollars in fund balance and reserve funds.
The audit, which covered July 1, 2018, through Dec. 8, 2021, sought to determine whether the school district effectively managed the fund balance and reserve funds.
Auditors found that the district had appropriations of $27.4 million for the 2021-22 school year while having a three-year cumulative operating surplus of $2.2 million and a surplus fund balance of $7.8 million as of June 30, 2021.
According to DiNapoli’s report, the district did not implement the state’s prior audit recommendations to improve its budgeting practices and ensure surplus fund balance is in compliance with the statutory limit.
An allowed surplus fund balance is not to exceed 4% percent, but the $7.8 million surplus equals 28% of the 2021-22 appropriations, exceeding the limit by more than $6.6 million, the report said.
The district also maintained an unemployment insurance reserve fund balance of $227,000 that can fund average unemployment expenditures for 78 years and did not ensure $2.2 million was properly restricted in a debt reserve and did not use the funds to pay related debt as required.
“As a result, the district was not transparent with taxpayers and has levied more taxes than necessary,” the report said.
Auditors said the district needs to reduce its surplus fund balance to comply with the statutory limit, reduce the unemployment insurance reserve fund balance to a more reasonable level and ensure that money residing in the debt service fund is restricted in a debt reserve and used to pay related debt.
In a response included in the report, Dr. Sharon Huff, district superintendent, said the district is conservative in the approach to estimating appropriations, taking into consideration unknown factors such as gap elimination adjustment beginning in 2012, a proposed “pandemic adjustment” approved by state governor and Legislature in 2020 and other unanticipated costs related to health insurance and other contractual obligations.
“Most recently, the pandemic has resulted in escalating costs for fuel, utilities, food, bus parts and materials and supplies supporting educational programming,” she said.
Huff also said education law prohibits a school district from exceeding the legally authorized limits it sets by the budget process, so the district attempts to build in flexibility to address unanticipated expenditures. She said the district will take into consideration the recommendations.
Huff said the district reduced the surplus fund balance from $9 million in 2019 to $7.8 million in 2021 in order to minimize the tax levy on taxpayers. She said the district was working with a financial consultant, and when the consultant was no longer available, they transitioned to another financial planning platform through BOCES.
“The district has and plans to continue to utilize this platform to complete required reports and in the development of multiyear budget plans to project budget scenarios and to improve budget accuracy,” she said.
Each year the district provides the Board of Education an annual reserve report in accordance with a policy adopted in 2017, Huff said. According to the audit findings, reserve funds were properly established, two funds were reasonably funded but not used and two were overfunded. “The district will review the 2017 reserve fund policy and make revisions based upon the recommendations including circumstances under which reserve funds would be used or replenished,” she said.
The auditors noted the annual reserve report provided to the board did not include all components required by the district’s policy.
In consultation with the independent auditor’s reports, Huff said the district’s debt reserve was properly recorded in the audit report as restricted cash and restricted fund balance. She said the district will take into consideration the position of the audit report.
The auditors also noted the $2.2 million in the debt service fund was not properly recorded in the district’s accounting records and was not reported correctly in the district’s annual financial report filed with the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC). The report said it was recorded as unrestricted cash and classified as assigned fund balance.
The Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District has a student enrollment of about 850 and serves all or portions of the towns of Dayton, East Otto, Leon, Little Valley, Mansfield, Napoli, New Albion, Otto and Persia.