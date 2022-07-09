State Calf Scholarship awarded to Allegany Co. 4-H-er

BELMONT — Jim Eshelman, a member of the Allegany County 4-H Program, has been awarded the 2022 New York State Guernsey Breeders Calf Scholarship.
Eshelman has become an outstanding member of the 4-H program, participating in sheep, poultry and dairy projects in addition to many projects outside of the animal department.
Eshelman has demonstrated the ability to feed, raise and show dairy animals at the county fair through our leasing program and will now have the opportunity to show his own registered Guernsey calf.
The Calf Scholarship Award Program is sponsored by the New York State Guernsey Breeders Association for the purpose of encouraging those who do not presently own Guernseys to become involved with the Guernsey Breed.
The application process included writing an essay describing what the award would mean to him, how he would raise and care for the animal and goals for the future. In addition, award recipients are required to exhibit their animal in at least one local fair and the New York State Fair as part of the terms of accepting the calf award.
Eshelman has grown through the experiences of his 4-H projects not only as a caretaker of quality animals but by learning as much as he can about the farming industry. His activities in 4-H have aided his development of public speaking and marketing abilities that have helped him share his knowledge with others and establish his own farm business selling farm-raised meat, eggs and baked goods through local Farmers Markets.
Eshelman takes extreme pride in working with his animals from the moment they are within his care. Stop by the dairy barn to view his calf and the other youth exhibitor at the Allegany Country Fair, July 18-23. The youth show begins Wednesday, July 20.