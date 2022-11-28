The state Office of Mental Health announced that local groups will share part of a $3.3 million federal allocation to improve access to mental health services for children and families.

"Access to mental health programs is a critical component of our efforts to ensure New Yorkers receive the care they need for themselves and their loved ones," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Too often, vulnerable populations face barriers in their ability to access mental health services, and these grants will help expand access to statewide programs, helping support more young New Yorkers to properly address their mental health needs."

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social