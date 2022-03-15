After recording the lowest rates in decades, unemployment in the area jumped in January.
The state Department of Labor announced Tuesday that preliminary local area rates showed increases while the statewide rate rose from 4.5% to 5.3% in January.
All figures are not seasonally adjusted — changes to eliminate regular fluctuations in labor rates due to the end of the holiday shopping season, for example. The seasonally-adjusted rate for the state declined from 5.5% to 5.4%.
The state typically releases unemployment figures on the third Tuesday of the month following the month being covered, but January results were pushed back a month.
A larger workforce and more employed workers did not counteract a larger increase in unemployed workers in Cattaraugus County in January, resulting in the unemployment rate rising from 3.6% to 4.7%. By comparison, the rate in January 2021 was 7% and the rate in January 2020 was 6.3%.
The number of people in the labor force — those with jobs and those seeking jobs — was 33,400 in January, up from 32,700 in December. The labor force size in January 2021 was 33,900 and 34,600 in January 2020.
The number of employed workers was 31,800 in January, up 300 from December. By comparison, the number of employed workers was 31,500 in January 2021 and 32,400 in January 2020. The number of unemployed workers was 1,600 in January, down from 1,200 in December. By comparison, the number of unemployed workers was 2,400 in January 2021 and 2,200 in January 2020.
The unemployment rate in Allegany County rose from 3.3% to 4.6% from December to January. By comparison, the rate in January 2021 was 6.9% and the rate in January 2020 was 6.5%. The rate in January was the lowest January rate on record, with the lowest previous rate being 6.5% in 2000, 2006, 2007 and 2020.
The number of people in the labor force was 19,300 in January, up 100 from December. The labor force size in January 2021 was 19,100 and 19,500 in January 2020.
The number of employed workers was 18,400 in January, down 200 from December. By comparison, the number of employed workers was 17,800 in January 2021 and 18,200 in January 2020. The number of unemployed workers was 900 in January, up around 300 from December. By comparison, the number of unemployed workers was 1,300 in January 2021 and 2020.
The unemployment rate in Western New York rose from 3.5% to 4.5% in January. By comparison, the rate in January 2021 was 7.5% and the rate in January 2020 was 5.1%.
The number of people in the labor force was 634,300, up by 7,600 in January, down from 628,900 in December. The labor force size in January 2021 was 640,000 and 649,200 in January 2020.
The number of employed workers was 605,800 in January, up about 1,000 from December. By comparison, the number of employed workers was 592,000 in January 2021 and 615,800 in January 2020.
The number of unemployed workers was 28,500 in January, up about 6,600 from December. By comparison, the number of unemployed workers was 48,000 in January 2021 and 33,400 in January 2020.
The unemployment rate in the state rose from 4.5% to 5.3% in January. By comparison, the rate in January 2021 was 9.3% and the rate in January 2020 was 4.2%.
The county with the lowest unemployment rate was Tompkins County, with 2.8% reported. The county with the highest rate was Bronx County, at 10.3%. The highest outside of New York City was Hamilton County at 5.2%. Twenty-three counties reported rates below 4%, while 31 reported rates between 4% and 5%.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nationwide unemployment rate in January was roughly flat at 4%. Unemployment dropped in 19 states, was higher in two states and the District of Columbia, and was stable in 29 states.
Nebraska and Utah reported rates of 2.2% each. the lowest unemployment rate at 1.7%, followed by Utah at 1.9%. The highest rate was reported in New Mexico at 5.9%, followed by California at 5.8%.