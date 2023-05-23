Local unemployment rates went down in April, state officials reported, but fewer people were working than the month before.
The state Department of Labor reported Tuesday that the statewide unemployment rate was down about a tenth of a point from March, while local rates dropped by at least a whole point.
In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate was 3.2% in April, down from 4.2% in March. The rate in April 2022 was 3.8, and the rate in April 2021 was 5.6.
The total labor force totaled 32,200 in April, down from 33,400 in March. The labor force in April 2022 was 32,300, and 33,000 in April 2021.
The number of employed persons totaled 31,200 in April, down from 31,900 in March. The number employed in April 2022 was 31,100, and 31,200 in April 2021.
The number of those unemployed was 1,000 in April, down from 1,400 in March. The number unemployed in April 2022 was 1,200, and 1,900 in April 2021.
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, down from 4.2% in March. The rate in April 2022 was 3.8, and 5.1 in April 2021.
The total labor force totaled 19,300 in April, down from 19,600 in March. The labor force in April 2022 was 19,300, and 19,500 in April 2021.
The number of employed persons totaled 18,700 in April, down from 18,800 in March. The number employed in April 2022 was 18,600, and 18,500 in April 2021.
The number of those unemployed was 600 in April, down from 800 in March. The number unemployed in April 2022 was 700, and 1,000 in April 2021.
Statewide, unemployment decreased from 4.1% to 4% in April. New York State's private sector jobs increased by 190,000, or 2.4%, over the year in April — slightly below the 2.6% increase nationwide.
The lowest unemployment rate in the state was 2% in Tompkins County, followed by 2.1% in Columbia, Rockland and Saratoga counties, and 2.2% in Nassau and Yates counties.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 3.4%, down a tenth of a point from March. The rate was tied with January as the lowest recorded in over a decade.
Unemployment rates were lower in April in 14 states and stable in 36 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Sixteen states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 10 states had increases, and 24 states and the District had little change.
South Dakota had the lowest jobless rate in April, at 1.9%, followed by Nebraska at 2% and New Hampshire and North Dakota at 2.1%. Ten states set record lows for unemployment.
Nevada led the nation in unemployment, at 5.4%.