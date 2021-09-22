Local unemployment dropped slightly in August, state labor officials reported Tuesday.
The Department of Labor reported that Cattaraugus County saw an unemployment rate of 5.5% in August, down slightly from 5.6% in July. The rate in August 2020 was 9.3% — down by half from the pandemic high of 20.3% in April 2020. The rate in August 2019 was 4.7%.
The labor force stayed roughly the same in August at 32,800 from the month before, as did the number of employed at around 31,000. The number of unemployed dropped by about 100 to 1,800 in August.
Allegany County saw an unemployment rate of 5.4%, down from 5.6% in July and 8.4% in August 2020. The rate peaked during the pandemic at 14.3% in April 2020. The rate in August 2019 was 5.1%.
The labor force grew by 200 in August to 18,800, with employment growing the same amount to 17,800. The number of unemployed stayed roughly the same at about 1,000 — down 50% from the year before, and roughly the same as that reported in August 2019.
The counties saw above-average unemployment compared to peers across the state. Non-metro counties like Allegany and Cattaraugus averaged 5.2% across the state in August, down from 8.3% in August 2020.
In Western New York, the region saw unemployment fall slightly in August to 5.7%, down from 5.8% in July. The rate in August 2020 was 9.9% — down from 20.4% from April 2020 — while the rate in August 2019 was 4.4%.
Statewide, unemployment dropped from 7.4% in July to 7.1% in August. The rate in August 2020 was 11.1%, while the rate in August 2019 was 4%.
The highest percentage reported was 13.4% in Bronx County, with the highest outside of New York City was 6.1% in Montgomery County. The lowest rate was reported in Hamilton County, at 3.8%, with 3.9% reported in Yates County.
Across the state, two of 62 counties reported rates below 4%, 20 counties saw between 4 and 4.9%, and 31 reported between 5% and 5.9%.