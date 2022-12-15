Local municipal sales tax receipts climbed for all local reporting agencies in November, the state’s fiscal watchdog reported Wednesday.
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli issued a report Wednesday morning detailing local sales tax receipts in November, with local municipalities generally reporting higher returns than in some other regions of the state.
“November marked another solid month for sales tax collections for local governments,” DiNapoli said. “Although many forecasters are predicting that national retail sales will be strong this holiday season, local officials should continue to monitor the economic factors impacting sales tax when estimating their own revenue projections for the remainder of the year.”
Allegany County saw sales tax collections of $1.99 million, up 7.2% from November 2021. Since Jan. 1, receipts total $26.11 million, up 8.1% from the first 11 months of 2021.
The county’s partial sales tax exemption on gasoline ended Aug. 1.
Cattaraugus County saw sales tax receipts of $3.79 million, up 9% from November 2021. Since Jan. 1, receipts total $44.91 million, a 5.6% increase.
The county’s partial sales tax exemption on gasoline ends Dec. 31.
The city of Olean saw sales tax receipts of $408,073, up 3.3% from November 2021. So far this year, sales tax receipts total $4.67 million, up 0.1% from the first 11 months of 2021.
Olean’s government operates on a fiscal year beginning June 1. In the six months of the fiscal year, sales tax receipts total $2.48 million, about 11.85% less than reported from June to November 2021. The bulk of the decrease comes from adjustments in June resulting in collections almost $411,000 lower than in June 2021, down 52.5%.
The city of Salamanca saw sales tax collections of $66,331 in November, up 11.4% from November 2021. Receipts for the first 11 months of the year total $759,000, up 2.4% from the first 11 months of 2021.
Unlike other taxing bodies across the region which see higher sales tax receipts, the city collects no sales taxes on fuel as all gas stations operating in the city are exempt due to affiliation with the Seneca Nation of Indians.
Western New York as a whole saw sales tax receipts of $106.5 million in November, up 10% from November 2021. So far this year, receipts rose 7.3% over 2021, with $1.22 billion in collections reported.
Across the state, DiNapoli reported that local sales tax collections in New York state increased by 8.8% in November compared to the same month in 2021, and all local collections totaled $1.72 billion, up $139 million compared to the same time last year.
New York City’s collections totaled $770 million, an increase of 10.7%, or $74 million, over November 2021. All but a handful of counties experienced some year-over-year growth in November collections, with Wyoming County seeing the largest increase at 17.5%, followed by Lewis and Delaware counties at 14.9% and 14.7%, respectively. Rockland County had the steepest decline (-11.3%).
Monthly sales tax distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities are based on estimates by the state Department of Taxation and Finance. In the third month of each calendar year quarter, these distributions are adjusted upward or downward, so that the quarter as a whole reflects reported sales by vendors.