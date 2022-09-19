Adult spotted lanternfly

ELLICOTTVILLE — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area last week.

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive, destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevines, apple trees and hops.

