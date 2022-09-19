ELLICOTTVILLE — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area last week.
Spotted lanternflies are an invasive, destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevines, apple trees and hops.
The invasive species was first observed in New York state on Staten Island in August 2020. Since then the population has been reported seen from Long Island to Ithaca, Binghamton and now the Buffalo area.
“We are concerned about the significant number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in Buffalo, especially with its proximity to the Concord grape growing area in Western New York,” said Richard A. Ball, state agriculture commissioner. “SLF can have a devastating impact on vineyards, as we’ve seen in neighboring states, so we need everyone’s help to be on the lookout for this invasive and to report it immediately.”
The DAM’s Division of Plant Industry inspectors responded to reports of SLF in a residential area of Buffalo adjacent to an active rail line. As of Sept. 9, more than 100 adults have been found. DAM staff will continue to survey the surrounding areas in the coming days. Although the population is significant, the area was surveyed in April 2022 and no egg masses were found, and no old egg masses have been found during the current survey.
While surveys in the area are ongoing, the DAM is asking for the public’s help in slowing down the spread of SLF in this area by reporting any sightings immediately to agriculture.ny.gov/reportSLF.
In addition to reporting, residents are asked to:
- Take pictures of the insect, egg masses or infestation you see and, if possible, include something for size, such as a coin or ruler.
- If possible, collect the insect. Place in a bag and freeze, or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.
- Note the location — street address and zip code, intersecting roads, landmarks, or GPS coordinates.
- Adult SLF are easy to identify. They are approximately one inch long and half an inch wide at rest, with eye-catching wings. Adults are active from July to December and begin laying eggs in September. Signs of an SLF infestation may include:
- Sap oozing or weeping from open wounds on tree trunks, which appear wet and give off fermented odors.
- One-inch-long egg masses that are brownish-gray, waxy and mud-like when new. Old egg masses are brown and scaly.
- Massive honeydew build-up under plants, sometimes with black sooty mold developing.
While these insects can jump and fly short distances, they spread primarily through human activity. SLF can lay their eggs on any number of surfaces, such as vehicles, stone, rusty metal, outdoor furniture and firewood. Adult SLF can hitch rides in vehicles, on any outdoor item or cling to clothing or hats and be easily transported into and throughout New York, so residents are being asked to be vigilant.
The public is also encouraged to thoroughly inspect vehicles, luggage and gear and all outdoor items for egg masses and adult SLF. If SLF adults are found, residents should remove them and scrape off all egg masses.
SLF feeding can stress plants, making them vulnerable to disease and attacks from other insects. SLF also excretes large amounts of sticky “honeydew,” which attracts sooty molds that interfere with plant photosynthesis, negatively affecting the growth and fruit yield of plants, negatively impacting agriculture and forest health.
The estimated total economic impact of invasive insects in the United States exceeds $70 billion per year, and if not contained, SLF could have an impact to New York state of at least $300 million annually, mainly to the grape and wine industry, which ranks third in the country in production. SLF also has the potential to significantly hinder quality of life and recreational activities due to the honeydew and the swarms of insects it attracts.
For more information on spotted lanternfly, visit agriculture.ny.gov.