BELMONT — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in Allegany County, state officials said Monday.
On Sunday, the state Department of Health reported six new cases, and on Monday that four more were detected. One death was reported Monday in the county — one of 28 statewide. The total reported to date is 79 in Allegany County.
Allegany County officials did not update the county’s online COVID dashboard on Monday, having discontinued daily updates in July.
According to data from the state Department of Health, as of Sunday, 44 deaths were confirmed deaths at nursing homes, and 12 deaths were confirmed deaths of nursing home residents outside of nursing homes. Most of those deaths were reported in the spring and summer of 2020.
Allegany County has been downgraded to a “moderate” level of transmission based on data from Aug. 15 to Saturday, the CDC reported Monday. The county was previously listed at “substantial” transmission of 50 cases per 100,000 residents or higher.
Allegany County’s vaccination totals increased again on Monday, state officials reported.
Officials report 17,273 residents have been fully vaccinated — 37.2% of the county’s population. All told, 18,435 residents — 39.7% of the total population and 47.1% of all adults — have received at least one dose.
The county continues to see the lowest vaccination rates in the state, with the next lowest county — Lewis County — having a first dose rate of almost five percentage points higher. Eight counties have had more than 70% of residents receive at least one dose, while 16 others report more than 60%.