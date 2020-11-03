ALFRED — Startup Allegany, a countywide partnership focused on building business and the economy in Allegany County, will host a virtual Tri-Collegiate Think Tank on Saturday.
This collaborative event invites students from Alfred State College, Alfred University and Houghton College to participate in an entrepreneurial-focused think tank that seeks to develop creative solutions to real-world challenges.
The half-day event will bring together students and representatives from some of the region’s leading employers in manufacturing, agriculture and education. Students will cycle through panel discussions to understand how the community and local businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, after which they will be challenged to generate ideas not only for overcoming the obstacles, but also for spotting opportunities that often arise from crises.
The president of each college will also be on hand to offer remarks on the topic.
Startup Allegany partners from the county Industrial Development Agency, ACCORD, the colleges, IncubatorWorks and the Western New York Incubator Network (WIN), have met frequently to discuss how to keep students engaged in the community and in entrepreneurial activity during this time of virtual communications and learning.
"Inviting students to the table to collaborate with local leaders, with the aim of igniting students’ creative ideas, seemed the perfect vehicle," said Dr. Craig Clark, vice president of economic development at Alfred State and executive director of the IDA.