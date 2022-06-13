WELLSVILLE — Prepare for a night of "Music and Magic" when the Starlight Theatre Company offers its latest production to the public on Friday.
This "million dollar" show of movie and theater music is free to the public. The magic of Bob Mangels will also entertain between songs.
Producer and song man Ryan Keib said that after the group’s last performance earlier this year, they really just wanted to sing.
“We have some great singers in this group, and we wanted to take a breather from acting,” he said.
So, the doors for "Music and Magic" will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show to start at 7 p.m. in the Grace United Mission Center (the old Christian Temple church) at the corner of Maple Avenue and Fassett Street. The performance will also feature desserts prepared by the company. While the event is free, donations will be appreciated.
The performance features the vocal talent of 14 individuals and includes eight soloists. The music will range from country western to pop and favorites from Broadway shows and Hollywood movies.
Natalie Common will sing “This Is Burlesque” from the movie "Burlesque," starring Cher.
Stacy Cretekos will sing the 1968 hit “Harper Valley PTA” introduced by Jeannie C. Riley.
Emma Elliott will sing “On the Steps of the Palace" from the 1997 animated movie "Anastasia." Ashden Hyslip will sing music from Broadway’s "Dear Evan Hansen" and “Tic Tok Boom.”
Brian Keib will perform “Beauty School Drop Out” from "Grease"; Heidi Lawton will sing “Taylor the Latte Boy” from the 2004 "Coffee House" album; Felicity Morrison will sing music from the Broadway play "Into the Woods"; and Bella Wenslow will sing the “Lonely Goatherd” from "The Sound of Music."
“This is a cabaret-style performance, and it will start with the number from the show 'Cabaret,' which starred Liza Minelli. Ashden Hyslip will be performing Liza’s part,” Keib said.
Along with performing magical tricks to enthrall the audience, Bob Mangels will act as the master of ceremonies.
In the grand finale the entire cast will perform “Don’t Stop Believin',” the 1981 hit by Journey.
“We want to give people a fun night out with their friends and family where they can enjoy a lot of different styles of music they will recognize. I think we’ve done it with this show,” Keib said.
This is a one-night only performance and Covid restrictions will be followed.