Stand Down at JCC

Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY conducted a Stand Down to support community military veterans Wednesday at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean. The event included free lunch for veterans, along with a gathering of service providers and vendors offering resources, surplus, food and other giveaways. JCC’s Jamestown Campus is holding another Stand Down on Nov. 17. Visit buffalostanddown.org for more information.

 Provided

