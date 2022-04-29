Stan Lockwood retires from Trans Am Ambulance after 28 years

OLEAN — Crew members at the Trans Am Ambulance Team congratulated Stanley Lockwood on his recent retirement.
Lockwood was a full-time hire at Trans Am since July of 1994. He has been recognized as an Olean Ten Lifesaver in 1994, and received the Keller Award in 1999, the Peer Recognition Award in 2005 and Exceptional Service Award in 2008.
Lockwood advanced to assistant manager of Trans Am. He has been a mentor to all, with a strong emphasis on caring and advocating for his patients and peers.
Sue Lananger of Trans Am said, “All of us have Stan stories, from his lunch concoctions to his alternative splinting methods. Our patients will miss the extra, extra pillows, the “Lockwood” maneuver to secure floppy arms, one more blanket, one more pat on the arm.”
She added: “Emergency room nurses will miss the very detailed medical reports. Stanley always went out of his way to ensure patient comfort and safety. Stan lived in EMS. He joined the ranks in Franklinville when he was only 21 years old, becoming an EMT in 1977 and gaining his 25 year service award from them in 1998.”
Lockwood also worked for Gold Cross in Buffalo. When he moved to Olean he became an Allegany Fire Department member and continued with the Allegany EMS & Rescue for over 10 years, including some time as EMS captain.
“While we can definitely say we will miss Stan here, we are happy that he can light up that campfire and have a sip for us,” Lananger said.