OLEAN — The day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $269,000 grant to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, officials at the church announced Wednesday receipt of a $250,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The Rev. Kim Rossi, St. Stephen’s pastor, said the two grants, coupled with another $250,000 the church has set aside in an account, will allow the church to renovate a building adjacent to the church that houses the Watson Ministry Center office as well as mental health counseling and victims’ services offices.
The mental health and victims’ services program have been operated out of the building for the past six years.
“We couldn’t be more happy,” Rossi said of the two grants. The building is in need of a facelift, inside and out. All the funds necessary for the $768,000 renovations are in hand.
Originally, church officials had looked at demolishing the building next to the church, but found that hard to do because of restrictions to the historic church complex, Rossi said.
“Maybe that’s good,” she added.
The new building was to have been one-story, but will remain as it is — two stories.
The list of projects include addressing structural issues, new roofing, paving of the parking lot, new walkways and a handicapped-accessible entrance in back. Additional handicapped-accessible bathrooms will be inside while there will also be work on additional offices, electrical and heating and air conditioning systems, plumbing, a security system and smoke detectors.
“It will look the same outside,” Rossi said. “It’s a building we had to save. We are going to maintain the (Victorian) architectural style. It’s an historic building. The outside look of the building will not change; the interior will meet modern standards.”
Maintaining the exterior architecture was a goal of the New York State Historic Preservation Office.
The grant funding was the result of applications by members of the St. Stephen’s parish. “Small teams from the congregation” helped with the research and writing of the grants — and in some cases, revising and rewriting, Rossi said.
“I want to thank the community, too, for its support,” she added.
Mayor Bill Aiello and state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, were among community leaders who added their support to the project, she said.
Rossi said there are four full-time therapists and three part-time therapists in the mental health offices in the building. “We hope to increase the full-time therapists” after the renovations, she explained.
The timeline for the project calls for work to begin in March and be completed in July 2024 in time for an open house.
In the meantime, the church is working to make temporary office space available to the existing mental health and victims’ services programs, Rossi said.