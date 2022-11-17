OLEAN — In less than a week, over 900 people are expected to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal thanks to two local churches and many volunteers.
The annual community Thanksgiving dinner, operated by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Bethany Lutheran Church, is set for take-out and delivery service on Thursday. Dinner includes turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, a roll and a homemade dessert.
The Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of the churches, said all of the food has been ordered and half has already arrived for preparations.
“We’ve ordered enough food for about 950 dinners,” she said, building a cushion for higher demand after last year’s dinner served around 875 people. Most years, including those before the COVID-19 pandemic ended dine-in service, serve between 850 to 950. “We’re organized and ready to move.”
Home delivery will run from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., with take-outs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No in-church dining is being offered. To make a reservation, call St. Stephen’s Church at 372-5628.
“We will be taking orders up to and including Thanksgiving,” she said, adding those with last-minute changes can call the church after 9 a.m. Thursday to order.
While food costs and the discontinuation of foam packaging have caused the cost of the dinner to increase, everyone who wants a dinner will still get one.
“Fortunately, we got enough support from the community that we could order everything we needed, including the new, more expensive plastic containers,” she said.
Thawing of the 36 turkey breasts begins Monday with roasting set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Rossi said, with ovens at both churches to tackle the job.
The prep work — and all volunteer work inside the church — will be performed by parishioners, Rossi said, as to help stymie the spread of diseases like COVID-19, the flu or RSV. Volunteers are still needed for delivering the meals, with an outdoor heated tent with cider, coffee and doughnuts for the drivers. Those interested in volunteering should contact the church, she added.
Also being sought are desserts, Rossi said, including cookies, brownies, cupcakes and fruit pies. Custard and pumpkin pies are not allowed, Rossi said, due to health regulations involving the refrigeration of such desserts.
“A lot of people last year brought pumpkin cookies — they aren’t pies, but they’re still pumpkin flavored for the season,” she said. “We have a lot of people contributing to desserts, and at 950 meals, that is a lot of dessert.”