Pass the veggies, please

Volunteers dish up home-delivered meals at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Olean for the 2021 community Thanksgiving dinner.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — In less than a week, over 900 people are expected to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal thanks to two local churches and many volunteers.

The annual community Thanksgiving dinner, operated by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Bethany Lutheran Church, is set for take-out and delivery service on Thursday. Dinner includes turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, a roll and a homemade dessert.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social