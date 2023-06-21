ANGELICA — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on the Park Circle in the village continues its 2022-23 Music Concert Series with a viola performance by David Peralta at 7 p.m. June 30.
Peralta was born in rural Venezuela, learned viola through the El Sisteme music program and traveled the world playing in the Simone Bolivar National Symphony.
He has been a force behind bringing symphony music education to the area through The Fountain Arts Center in Belmont and currently teaches stringed instruments to children in the Scio area.
The June 30 evening performance will be held in the historic church, which was built in the 1800s and is an example of carpenter gothic architecture.
The performance is the third of four concerts planned for 2022-23. The Music Concert Series was made possible by a re-grant program from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).
The St. Paul’s Music Committee also has an organ recital planned for Aug. 4, the Friday evening before the open of Heritage Days.