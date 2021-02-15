OLEAN — Tickets are on sale for Archbishop Walsh Academy's annual St. Patrick’s Day event, with a series of cash raffles leading up to the grand prize drawing of $20,000.
Winners of the more than $31,000 available prize money will be announced every weekday from March 8 through 27 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, when the final winner will be drawn.
On that evening raffle-ticket holders who pre-order meals will be served, drive-through-style, in the school’s parking lot at 208 N. 24 St. from 4 to 6 p.m.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased for $100 and entitle the holder to two beef-on-weck meals and entry into the cash raffles throughout the month of March. Ticket stubs must be returned to Walsh Academy by March 5, 12 and 19 before 5 p.m. to be eligible for entry into the remaining drawings starting the following Monday.
Available separately are chances to win a Buffalo Bills memorabilia package, including signed jerseys from Gabe Davis and John Brown, and a signed Jim Kelly mini-helmet, a beer and wine tasting experience in Ellicottville, a 65-inch VIZIO ultra high-definition TV, as well as a 50/50 drawing and lotto board with $50 of tickets.
Raffle series tickets are available at several hosts: Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Sports Locker, The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church, St. John’s Church, El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, Go To Meals and Third Base, or by contacting the school at (716) 372-8122 or at www.stcswalsh.org.
Additional information regarding the academy and the raffle can be found by visiting stcswalsh.org.