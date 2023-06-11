OLEAN — The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels’ hosted its annual BasilicaFest over the weekend, with the event featuring a daily array of family-oriented fun.
Activities included an outdoor Mass and procession, a chicken barbeque, the 5K run/walk, theme basket raffle, games, corn hole tournament, car show and live entertainment.
Highlights of the weekend included Friday’s classic car show, Saturday’s Glenn Colton Family Show and Sunday’s “It’s Magic of Course” Family Show. Entertainment at the bandstand included The Generations, Vinny & the Mudflaps, Swift Kick, The Cruisers, Sticktights, The Wild Rovers and OCTaves.
On Saturday, a Mass the outdoor Mass was celebrated in Lincoln Park followed by a procession to the Basilica. Sunday morning Masses were in the Basilica followed by the annual Corpus Christi procession at noon. Inside the Basilica, festival visitors were able to view an International Vatican Exhibition: Miracles of the Eucharist, which was open during the three days.