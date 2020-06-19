OLEAN — Although St. John’s Festival will not be held in the traditional sense this year due to the pandemic, organizers of the annual fundraiser said area residents can still enjoy some of the great food from the event they loved in the past.
Dominic Rogers, a committee member of the event, said curbside pick-up of food will take place between 2 and 6 p.m. July 18 at St. John’s Parish grounds at 931 N. Union St. Also taking place will be a raffle with $20,000 in cash prizes and a top prize of $10,000. Raffle tickets are $100 each.
Rogers said the festival has been the biggest fundraiser for the parish each year, and it really helps with finances.
“So hopefully with the raffle we’ll sell all (the tickets) and if we can sell all the food” some money will be made, he said. “We probably won’t do as well (as with the traditional festival) but we’ll do OK.”
Rogers said the decision to cancel the event was one that the committee was in agreement upon.
“The committee had been meeting all year … and we all came to the conclusion that we felt as a church community we could not responsibly have a social distance festival,” he explained. “Not that we couldn’t keep everybody safe, but with so many people how could you logistically handle that.”
As for the curbside pick-up, he said people can simply drive up and get their order from a volunteer without getting out of their vehicle.
“You can pre-order food online and that’s what we’re going to try,” he said. “We’re doing pizza, hot and cold, with uncooked pizza that you can do yourself. We’re also doing meatball sandwiches, with the meatballs in a container and the roll so you can assemble your own sandwich.”
Other items on the menu are ziti and broccoli; ziti with meatballs and a roll; greens and beans, or mineste; and cannoli, the Italian pastry.
“We’re hoping to get as many pre-orders as we can so we can plan,” he added. Those who want to stop by to purchase food may do so, as well.
“We will be ordering extra food, but if people want to ensure they get their favorites they should pre-order because when we run out we run out.”
Committee member Pat O’Malley voiced the same sentiment about canceling the festival but carrying on with a portion of it.
“The committee felt that by having the big raffle and doing the curbside take-out of a few of the favorite (foods) from the festival it would keep the festa alive and give the community something rather than nothing,” O’Malley said. “Hopefully it will make next year something to look forward to. Historically, many who moved away from the area look forward to returning for a visit around festa time. It’s a good way to catch up with old friends and family.”
For more information on the event or the raffle, or to pre-order food visit www.sjteolean.org or call the church at 372-5313.