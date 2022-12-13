Kenny DeLand

Kenny DeLand, a student from St. John Fisher College, has gone missing in France.

 findkendeland.com

NEW YORK (TNS) — The family of an Upstate New York college student studying abroad in France say they have not heard from him since last month.

The last time Kenny DeLand, a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, contacted his parents was through WhatsApp on Nov. 27, according to a website dedicated to finding the missing 22-year-old. Later that day, he left his host family’s residence and boarded a train headed for Valence.

